DERBY, CT (WFSB) – More than 2,000 customers are being impacted by a gas outage reported in Derby.
Eversource crews were called to the outage reported in Derby on Tuesday afternoon. The company said it was setting up a mobile command center, and they are bringing it extra resources.
Derby Mayor Rich Dziekan said portions of the gas system in Derby may have to be shut down to address the issue within the system.
Eversource says their crews are working as quickly as possible, due to the cold temperatures.
⚠️ Crews are in Derby responding to a gas outage. We’ve set up our mobile command center and are bringing in extra resources. We're working quickly to determine the cause and restore service. Gas customers call 800-989-0900 for residential and 888-688-7267 for business.— Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) November 3, 2020
Officials said Eversource employees may contact homeowners to be allowed access to meters.
Ansonia schools will be closed on Wednesday due to the outage and an issue with the gas supply to the Hilltop section of the city. Because of the outage, there is no heat or hot water to Ansonia schools.
Anyone who is experiencing an outage is asked to call 877-944-5325.
