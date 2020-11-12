ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Due to a high positivity rate in Ansonia, the public school district will be going fully remote until January.
In a letter to the school community, officials said Thursday that Ansonia’s positivity rate is 27.1 percent, which puts them under a ‘red alert.’
In-person learning for Ansonia Public Schools will end on Friday, Nov. 13.
The district said it anticipates holding classes in a remote setting until Jan. 18, 2021.
“Ansonia Public Schools has done an effective job of mitigating the spread of COVID in our buildings. However, as a result of positive COVID cases in the state, our staff and families have been impacted by contact tracing and the need to quarantine,” the letter said.
Officials went on to say they will continue to closely monitor the situation and work with the Naugatuck Valley Health Department.
