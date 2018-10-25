ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been talked about for years in Ansonia, a much needed, new police station.
The mayor said as part of his “state of the city” address, he will highlight the new police department, and after a number of different plans, he said work should start sometime in 2019.
City crews were out cleaning up around the old Farrel administration building on Thursday, which will eventually be the Ansonia Police Department’s future home.
Renderings show a new tower out front, with police spelled out down the side.
“Back when I was the police commissioner for the city of Ansonia, I entertained that we needed a new police facility and it took 14 years, we’re finally here,” said Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti.
For the past 30 plus years, officers have been working out of the old cramped and outdated Larkin School on Elm Street.
Two years ago, residents overwhelmingly voted to borrow $12 million to build a new department.
The original plan called for building at the former riverside housing complex on Olson Drive, but that plan was scrapped because of insurance and flood plain requirements.
The city then turned its attention to the old Farrel headquarters downtown, but that had to play out in court through eminent domain after the city and the owner, couldn’t agree on a sale price.
The mayor says with the $12 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, taxpayers won’t see an increase either.
“Our bond is dropping off, the debt is dropping off, so this is not going to increase anything,” Cassetti said.
A presence downtown will have a whole new look, along with an entrance on East Main Street that will be converted to one-way traffic.
“It’s going to transform our whole Main Street, it’s going to be a vibrant community, when the new police station, the new apartments, the new train station are in function,” Cassetti said.
The mayor will give his state of the city on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
He said he hopes to have the project out to bid by the end of December.
The thought is work will start in the spring and summer and take about a year, meaning they would be in their new police station in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.