(WFSB) – As the legislative session ends on Wednesday night, Channel 3 is taking a look at the new laws hitting the books in our state.
Legislators passed sweeping measures ranging form how you can see your health provider to a mileage fee for commercial trucks.
In the latter case, there’s some concern those fees could get passed onto residents.
The debate over children’s vaccines and religious exemptions is over. Lawmakers voted in favor of getting rid of the religious exemption and say this will protect students from diseases.
Former state lawmaker Mike Lawlor, who now teaches criminal justice at the University of New Haven, says legislators voted in favor of “science.”
“Now, we’re dealing with a pandemic. Now, I think people have gotten a very clear idea about the advantages of vaccination,” Lawlor said.
But, what does it mean if your child is one of the thousands under the exemption? Children currently in school are grandfathered in. The law goes into effect during the 2022-2023 school year.
Turning to the new highway use tax for commercial trucks, it will charge most heavy weight trucks a fee per mild.
Critics believe residents could inadvertently end up eating those costs.
“Ultimately, it will fail. The stat won’t collect the money that they think they will, which is what led twenty other states to repeal this tax,” said Joe Sculley, Motor Transport Association of CT.
Proponents say the tax is needed to rebuild the state’s aging infrastructure.
Another big-ticket item that lawmakers greenlighted is expanding gaming the in the state.
Governor Ned Lamont signed sports betting and online gaming into law. That means people can wager online and in-person on sports and fantasy sports.
PlayCT reports the state could rake in $1.5 billion yearly.
Sports gaming will be at the state’s two casinos.
The state lottery will also set up additional locations and regulate online gaming.
Lamont also signed measures into law that expand tele-health services, eliminate hair discrimination in the workplace, and provide guidelines for how workplaces can accommodate mothers who are breastfeeding.
