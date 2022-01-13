(WFSB) - With the Omicron variant being described as more mild, you may have heard talk among your friends or seen posts on social media about people trying to catch the virus on purpose to get it over with.
Doctors say this trend needs to end now.
The first reason, there's always a risk of a severe infection, even if you're vaccinated with a booster.
When asked about it, a doctor with Hartford HealthCare even said "I can't believe we're talking about this."
A doctor with StayWell Health says the risk is still too great, even if Omicron is milder.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Elie Helou says each person's immune system is different.
So while it's less likely you'll die or go to the hospital, you can still get a severe illness.
"I had a perfectly healthy 26-year-old patient who I was talking with last week, like we're talking today. She doesn't have any underlying conditions, but she still had a very severe case of COVID with the Omicron variant," Dr. Helou stated.
Dr. Helou says the latest surge has been causing staff shortages across clinics and hospitals all over the state, bringing us to a second reason doctors say not to purposely catch Omicron, more COVID-19 cases could push our already overwhelmed hospitals.
Hartford HealthCare has been juggling many patients who have the virus and other conditions.
"We've got some people who come for broken legs or cellulitis, things like that, or mental health issues, or having a baby, but they happen to have COVID and we're managing that as well," Dr. Ajay Kumar of Hartford HealthCare said.
Younger populations continue to be the least vaccinated.
In Waterbury, only 8.8 of 5-to-11 year olds are fully vaccinated.
With Omicron infections continually rising in kids, we get to a third reason not to do this, doctors say by infecting ourselves with Omicron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.