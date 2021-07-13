HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- For the second year in a row, community colleges are offering to pay tuition for incoming students.
The program is for incoming students who are attending college for the first time, and the deadline to apply is Thursday, July 15.
“It creates more access, it creates more equity, and ultimately, it gets them into a system and throughout the state, it’ll allow them to access high quality education,” said Terrence Cheng, president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.
Students also must have graduated from a Connecticut high school or be a Connecticut resident with a GED.
They also need to apply for full-time classes at one of the state’s 12 community colleges, which is a class load of at least 12 credits.
Students must also be in a program that ends with a degree or credit-bearing certificate, and you must remain in good academic standing.
"It's easier to get my basic courses done here than to go to a four year school," said John Kowal, of Higganum, who is attending Middlesex Community College in Middletown.
Students also say community colleges are a great, affordable way to get started on their education, even if they ultimately want to go to a four-year school.
The Board of Regents put of $6 million for the program last year, with 3,900 students taking advantage.
This year, there’s $14 million. Ultimately, revenue from online lottery tickets will pay for tuition.
“It is absolutely a priority for the Board of Regents, it is absolutely a priority for the system,” Cheng said.
One way the state offsets some of the costs is by requiring that anyone first apply for federal aid.
Students must take all federal aid that doesn’t come in the form a loan, so that’s things like Pell grants.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.