(WFSB) - As the positivity rate continues to climb, there is uncertainty on whether children will be required to wear masks at school this Fall.
Gov. Ned Lamont is still not ready to make a decision, because he wants to get more information, but that has a lot of teachers and superintendents wondering how they should get ready for the school year.
Gov. Lamont’s mandate for masks in schools has remained in place through summer school, with kids under 12 still not eligible for the vaccine, but what will happen in the Fall.
School officials have been waiting for guidance from the governor. Eyewitness News asked him that question.
"I have not made that decision," Lamont said.
Lamont says he still wants more information.
The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Connecticut, and is pushing our numbers back up.
Also, the American Association of Pediatricians is now recommending all kids over two wear the mask, vaccinated or not.
"Look how much things have changed the last two weeks," says Lamont.
School districts are anxiously waiting guidance as they get ready for school.
Southington schools told parents in June that they would not require masks once Lamont’s executive order expires, but Southington Superintendent Steven Madancy says information keeps changing by the minute.
"Some of it’s contradicting each other, and so we’re going to hold off a little bit longer and let people sort that out," Madancy noted.
So when does Lamont expect to issue guidance to schools?
"I think within a week or two, depending on how fast things change. We’re talking to everyone right now," continued Lamont.
Teachers are also anxiously waiting.
The Connecticut Education Association says a growing number of teachers would prefer masks out of concern for the Delta variant, but more importantly, they want rules that are clear, tied to science, and easy to enforce.
"There’s so much that’s going to go into the school year that we don’t want to have to be the vaccine police as well," Katie Dias, president of the CEA, added.
When it comes to executive orders, whatever they are, Lamont says one key metric continues to be hospitalizations, so while cases and the positivity rate have been going up, hospitalizations haven’t increased as much yet.
