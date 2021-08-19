WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - An infectious disease doctor with Staywell Health in Waterbury said the rise of the delta variant should be enough to get you to get a third shot, but not everyone who's already been vaccinated should rush to get it.
It's important to note, the CDC and the FDA have yet to sign off on offering boosters for the general population, only for the immunocompromised.
December 14, 2020 was when Connecticut first started vaccinating healthcare workers and senior citizens.
Doctor Elie Helou with Staywell Health Center said anyone who got vaccinated around then should get the booster. "Especially with the healthcare workers and the most vulnerable populations that got their vaccine around December, January when it first came out. it's already been around eight months, so I think giving the booster is urgent."
There's still scientific debate over the need of the booster, but Helou said the delta variant and breakthrough COVID cases are enough evidence we need to continue to build our immune response.
He stressed the booster is just another dose of a vaccine already in your system. "It's the same vaccine, we're just adding another dose, just to boost the antibody levels. it's kinda the same idea behind the flu shot where people get booster shots every year."
While he supports getting a booster, Helou said we still need to focus on getting all eligible people vaccinated. There has been a recent increase in vaccinations, but it's still not enough. "We have more people at Waterbury hospital, at UConn, at Yale, all over the state and now we're seeing younger people get sick. and most of these, over 90% of the people in the hospital, in the ICU, are unvaccinated."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.