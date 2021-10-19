(WFSB) - Will you be able to mix and match COVID booster shots?
The FDA is expected to weigh in as early as next week on what would be a huge change.
There’s really two questions the FDA has to examine, one, is this safe enough that people can do this and, two, is it so effective that people should?
"It certainly looks like there’s some increased efficacy, especially switching from the J&J to one of the messenger RNA vaccines," Erica Arlia of Hartford HealthCare tells us.
A study by the National Institute of Health found that not only is it safe for people to get different brands of the COVID vaccine, but some actually saw increased immunity.
"I don’t think it’s likely they're going to suggest switching brand. I think it’s going to be more of it’s permissible in certain circumstances," Arlia explained.
But if a study conducted by the federal government found benefits to mixing and matching, why would the FDA not agree that people should do it?
"Based on the fact that we have one good study, that it shows that it might be more effective, I think there’ll just be a desire from the committee to see more," continued Arlia.
The FDA could also vote that it’s okay to do in certain circumstances, so when would mixing and matching be ok?
"Nursing home patients, who received one type from one provider in the original series and now that’s not available, people who had an adverse reaction to the original vaccine," said Arlia.
The NIH study saw immunity improve, J&J recipients especially, if they got a booster of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Why is that?
"Mainly, it’s because just a different vaccine. It’s exposing your body to a different antigen," Arlia added.
That doctor also said Hartford HealthCare and other vaccine providers will follow the FDA and CDC votes, so if regulators say this is okay, but stop short of recommending it, vaccine providers will usually recommended that you stick with the brand of your first shot.
