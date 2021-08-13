ANSWER DESK: Doctors explain COVID booster shots for people with weakened immune systems

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Centers for Disease Control advisory panel is recommending booster shots for some people with weakened immune systems.
Also, the head of the CDC is expected to authorize them.
Immunocompromised people remain at risk for serious cases of COVID, even if they’ve been vaccinated.
This decision means millions of people can now get an extra dose, but who fits into this group, and how do they go about getting a shot?
“We need to protect those who are most vulnerable at this point,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, system director of Infectious Diseases and chief epidemiologist for Hartford HealthCare.
“What we’re concerned about is those who are immunocompromised might not have that same response in their memory cells,” said Marwan Haddad, medical director of the Center for Key Populations Community Health Center.
The CDC said immunocompromised people make up just under 3 percent of the adult population in the us, but account for 44 percent of breakthrough COVID cases that lead to hospitalization.
But who are the immunocompromised?
“We’re starting to sort of look at our population health statistics, trying to identify who are those individuals,” Haddad said.
Doctors are waiting on final guidance from the CDC, but they expect the group will include people who received an organ transplant, are living with HIV, or getting certain immunosuppressive medications, like chemotherapy.
Right now, this is only for people who got the Pfizer or modern vaccines. It’ll be a third dose of the same vaccine you already got. But where can you go to get it?
“We’re going to try to do it through existing channels at this point, with the possibility that we may need to open clinics, not just for vaccinations but testing as well,” Wu said.
Doctors say this booster shot isn’t a sign that the vaccine isn’t as effective as we thought. In fact, most vaccinated people are able to fend off COVID with no problem, while the unvaccinated still make up the majority of deaths and stays in the ICU.
“That’s just, I don’t know, in the old days they would say poppycock that the vaccines don’t work, it definitely works,” Wu said.
The doctors also say this is not necessarily a sign that everyone will need a booster shot. More research is still needed to see if more vulnerable groups, or possibly all vaccinated will need one.
