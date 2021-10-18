HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, died from complications from COVID-19 while battling cancer, his family said on Facebook. He was 84 and fully vaccinated.
A local doctor weighed in on what happened, saying he’s worried people will see this as a sign COVID vaccines are not effective. However, he said Powell’s age and health made him vulnerable to the virus.
“Individuals may view that as a vaccine failure, but really, it’s important that we understand the entire picture,” said Dr. David Banach, of UConn Health.
The entire picture includes looking at Powell’s age and his various health issues, notably a bought with multiple myeloma. It’s a type of blood cancer.
“Anytime someone has any sort of blood cancer, it really, the cancer itself, plus the treatment, can have a significant impact on the immune system, and that effect can be long lasting,” Banach said.
Many may be wondering what Powell’s death says about the vaccine.
“This is unfortunate, but really a reminder that we get vaccinated just to protect ourselves but also to protect those around us,” Banach said.
“What its purpose is to really help prevent hospitalizations and deaths, not prevent you from getting the disease,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, of Hartford HealthCare.
Despite Powell’s death, doctors say hospitalizations and deaths in breakthrough cases are rare. They say that’s especially true for people who are eligible to get a booster shot of the vaccine.
“What happened with COVID is it hastened the inevitably of whatever death may have happened, whether it’s due to cancer or due to something else,” Wu said.
Some people have been able to get booster shots for weeks now, but doctors say it is too early to have real world data showing the impact of the extra dose.
