(WFSB) -- Starting next week, masks will no longer be required indoors in most settings for vaccinated people.

“We’re open 100 percent outside, no masks required vaccinated or unvaccinated,” Gov. Ned Lamont said on Thursday.

That’s when he also announced that masks will no longer be required indoors for fully vaccinated people starting May 19.

Doctors say the decision is backed by science.

“Are fully vaccinated individuals able to transmit the virus even if they’re asymptomatic, so the answer to that question is no,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Medical Officer for Trinity Health.

However, there are still many unanswered questions.

Many are looking for answers on what this means for their children, specifically those under 12 who are not vaccinated.

“I think we’re going to keep the mask rule in the schools between now and June 20,” Lamont said.

The mask mandate remains in place for the rest of the school year and beyond.

The state will also require masks for unvaccinated children, even in competitions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most athletic activities are safe for masked, unvaccinated people, except high intensity exercise classes.

For those fully vaccinated, the CDC is no longer requiring masks for religious services, concerts, and other events where people will sing, cheer, and pray. But that’s an area where doctors want more guidance.

“I would be hesitant to say yes to that question right now at this time,” Hussain said.

There will also likely be places that continue to require masks because it’s not clear who will be vaccinated and who isn’t.

Doctors said that’s not a bad idea.

“I’ll probably be wearing my mask, even though I’m vaccinated, because I know that the other people in the grocery store don’t know that I am vaccinated,” said Dr. Sten Vermund, dean of Public Health at Yale.