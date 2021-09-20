HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Pfizer said Monday that its vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11 years old.
The company is now getting ready to seek federal approval.
Typically, the head of the FDA says he hopes the agency will only need a few weeks to review any data from Pfizer. So, it could only take a few weeks before a decision is made.
“It certainly can’t come soon enough,” said Dr. Jody Terranova, director of Burgdorf Health Center Pediatric Clinic.
Pediatricians are hopeful after hearing Pfizer say its vaccine is safe for children as young as 5.
“We were hoping by October this would be the case, and it looks like that’s what’s happening,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer for Hartford HealthCare.
That would mean kids under 12 could be getting shots later this fall.
So, what are doctors doing to help parents who are wondering whether to sign their kids up for COVID shots?
“The other question sometimes parents have is, you know, does my younger child need it,” Terranova said.
With the highly contagious Delta variant, more cases mean more people are getting sick and going to the hospital, and that goes for children, too.
“It is. There’s definitely an increase nationally,” said Keith Grant, senior system director of Infection Prevention at Hartford HealthCare.
Pfizer has indicated doses for kids will need two shots, but doses would only be one-third the size of those for adults.
This is to help keep side-effects milder.
“Children, you know, have really good immune systems and they respond well to things,” Terranova said.
When it comes to children getting their vaccine shots, doctors said a pediatrician’s office would be best.
“The children will be much more comfortable in a place where they know people, and the people are used to getting vaccines to little kids who can be anxious and nervous, and we know how to keep them calm,” Terranova said.
Before the FDA and CDC make a decision on vaccines for younger kids, they first need to decide who else can get booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.