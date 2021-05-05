HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The term ‘herd immunity’ is mentioned frequently, and is something states are working toward in the fight against COVID-19.

Connecticut was the first state to fully vaccinate half of all adults, but now demand for the vaccine is dropping, and new variants are forming.

“Will we globally get to a point where there’s 70 to 80 percent of the world’s population vaccinated while the virus remains the same? Mostly likely not,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, chief clinical officer for Trinity Health of New England.

Herd immunity is when enough people are immune to a virus like COVID-19, so it has a hard time spreading to more vulnerable people.

There’s a growing concern right now that we might not be able to reach herd immunity.

"When think about the concept of herd immunity and completely eradicating the SARS-COV-2 virus, I think we’re quite a ways from that," said Dr. David Banach, an epidemiologist at UConn Health Center.

Doctors don’t know how many people need the COVID vaccine to reach the point of herd immunity, but they say we can still vaccinate enough people so that it’s safe to continue returning to normal. That’s because many people are vaccinated, and we continue to develop better treatments.

“What we may see though in the years to come is COVID-19 staying around, smoldering, becoming a much more manageable viral infection,” Hussain said.

Doctors do think we can get to a place where COVID-19 is manageable, thanks to vaccines and improved treatment for anyone who gets a bad case.

As hospitalizations continue to drop, and fewer people are dying, restrictions can be relaxed. However, that may need to be reversed if it gets bad again.

It could also mean that indoor masking will continue for a while.

Doctors are also worried one of the mutations recently found in India could evade the vaccine, but more studies are needed.