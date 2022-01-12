(WFSB) – On Tuesday several doctors said we are nearing our peak with COVID cases.
On Wednesday, an expert with MIT told reporters we might still be a few weeks away.
“We have seen an exponential increase in the number of cases, um, and I’m afraid the model suggests this will continue for a bit further,” said Dimitris Bertsimas, Associate Dean at the MIT Sloan School.
Hartford HealthCare had Bertsimas, their modeling expert, talk with reporters today about what he expects.
He thinks we are three or four weeks away from hitting our peak, although that increase will be much slower than it has been during this surge.
That is different from what we have heard from several doctors in Connecticut.
Wednesday morning a doctor with Yale-New Haven Health said he thinks we are at our peak now and withing a week or so, cases will come down.
Bertsimas thinks the decline will be gradual.
Did any of the doctors give an explanation of why they have different predictions for COVID cases in Connecticut?
First, it’s important to point out that these doctors agree not far off.
It’s not like Bertsimas said we are still in this for multiple months.
It’s not the news we wanted to hear.
It is all based on what information they consider.
Some doctors were looking at what happened in South Africa to try and predict what Omicron will do there.
South Africa was the first place to see an outbreak of the omicron variant.
Bertsimas thinks South Africa is a bad example, in part because vaccination rates are lower.
He thinks we are more likely to follow what happened in Denmark, which would mean we’re still a few weeks from that peak.
