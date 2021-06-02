HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As some workplaces are starting to bring employees back into the office, some are wondering if companies can require them to get a COVID vaccine.
A key federal agency issued guidance on Friday said yes, your boss can require a vaccine.
However, experts say businesses need to ask if that’s in their best interest.
Business owners around the state are figuring out how to keep employees safe as the economy reopens.
Diane Mokriski, a human resources expert with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA), said many employers are asking her if they can require employees to get a COVID vaccine.
“The EEOC guidance really just kind of confirmed what we already knew,” she said.
The federal Equal Employment and Opportunities Commission says yes, but new guidance says that only applies to people coming to the office or dealing with customers.
“It’s got to be business related; it’s got to be a business necessity,” Mokriski said.
There are also exemptions, including anyone who is pregnant, has a disability, or a religious exemption. Bosses can push back on religious exemption claims, but lawyers say you should have a reasonable doubt because you could face a lawsuit.
“Just saying it’s against my religion probably isn’t enough to get you there, but employers should tread lightly,” said lawyer Dan Schwartz, of Shipman & Goodwin LLP.
Employers can also require proof of vaccination or disability that prevents someone from getting a vaccine.
The Health Information Privacy and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, doesn’t impact workplaces.
“For those who are waiving the red flag of HIPAA protects my rights here, it just doesn’t apply,” Schwartz said.
Lawyers said employers should think carefully about requiring the vaccine. Bosses have to make accommodations for people with exemptions, including providing an office or letting them work from home. Masking could also be an alternative. It might be best to have conversations with employees first.
“Employers shouldn’t underestimate the need to talk with their employees, get their buy-in on things,” Schwartz said.
While Mokriski says the CBIA has been getting a ton of calls for advice, she doesn’t know how many companies are actually requiring employees to get the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.