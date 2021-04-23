(WFSB) – Many people are once again having difficulty getting unemployment benefits in Connecticut.
Many of the people who have reached out to Channel 3 have been out of work for a year now. They’re eligible for extended benefits thanks to federal help, but they have to reapply.
That’s where they’re running into trouble, so Channel 3 asked the Department of Labor what they’re doing about it.
“If I got the approval letter, why am I still waiting for benefits to come through,” said Katelynn Street of Burlington.
Katelyn Street was among the first wave of people to file for unemployment, but many people remain out of work because of the pandemic, and the federal government extended their unemployment benefits.
People have to reapply for benefits after a year, but many say they are having problems again.
“I’ve had a difficult time trying to get in touch with an actual human, rather than an actual recording,” Street said.
Channel 3 reached out to the Department of Labor for answers, but they said no one was available to talk on camera on Friday. They did say they are aware of the problem.
A consumer contact center was created last year to deal with the rise in unemployment claims. The call center has handled more than 800,000 calls for help.
The commissioner said in a statement, “We have a long way to go before we are through this… weekly claims filings remain fives times above normal, but the CTDOL staff has done a herculean job to date…”
Still, many people say they can’t get a response.
“It was very, very frustrating, and I would get to the point where I gave up,” Street said.
The Department of Labor suggests calling early in the morning or on weekends, but some people say that doesn’t work.
People can also go on the DOL’s website to schedule a call back.
Street says she understands the department is deal with a lot, but the agency should have expected this to happen.
“It’s just a shame that they cannot get their act together because obviously, there’s a lot of people out of work,” Street said.
The American Rescue Plan Act continue a $300 bump in all weekly unemployment checks until September. It also continue to give unemployment benefits to the self-employed through the Public Unemployment Assistance Program, and continue unemployment for people whose benefits would have expired.
Wit the federal extensions, people can get 79 weeks of unemployment, that's if Congress doesn't pass another extension.
