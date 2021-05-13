HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As the unmasking of Connecticut continues, many people have questions and concerns.
Channel 3 viewers have been submitting questions all day on Thursday, wondering what they can and can’t do here in Connecticut.
Gov: Indoor masking mandate for fully vaccinated ends May 19
Channel 3 got answers from Governor Ned Lamont and medical professionals.
Where can fully vaccinated people take off their masks?
The answer is pretty much anywhere. It’s the unvaccinated who should keep the masks on in many circumstances. Fully vaccinated residents can go to places such as restaurants, gyms, churches, and large events like sports or concerts without a mask. The CDC has required masks for everyone on public transportation, including airplanes and in airports.
Why do fully vaccinated people need to wear masks on public transportation?
Quinnipiac University’s Biomedical Science Professor Lisa Cuchara says, “It’s very different going to a grocery store. You’re going to the back and picking up some milk and eggs. You’re sitting in a very close proximity to people and breathing their air for a period of time.”
Enforcement is on the minds of many. One person asked, “Will there be people policing stores asking for your [vaccination] card?”
The answer is now. Both President Joe Biden and Governor Ned Lamont say this will be done on the honor system.
“How you enforce it and the tension between those, I think we’ll work it out, but intuitively, I hope the people of Connecticut understand why the CDC set those guidelines,” Lamont said.
In Connecticut, the mask mandate indoors will be dropped altogether on May 19. Lamont says it will be up to each business to decide if they’d like their customers masked or not.
Since it is private property, business owners have the right to do that, so if a business wants to prove customers are vaccinated, what’s the best way to do it?
“I think it’s going to be hard to businesses to do it besides an honor system. We really don’t have something in place that a business could really ask if you’ve been vaccinated and feel confident about that answer,” Cuchara said.
A lot of questions have come in about schools and students. Channel 3 learned unvaccinated children will likely need to stay masked in school for the rest of the school year.
“Between now and say June 20, or whenever the schools let out, we’re not going to have enough of the kids vaccinated,” Lamont said.
Lamont went on to say that he’s hopeful next school year won’t include masks.
Connecticut’s vaccination rate crossed the 50 percent mark a couple of weeks ago and our daily positivity rate has been in a solid place for months, so could the state have lifted the mask mandate earlier?
“Maybe, but I think we’re sort of along the lines of the CDC. I think it makes pretty good sense. I talked with store owners and restaurants. They wanted to build up confidence for people going back, especially indoors.
