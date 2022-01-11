(WFSB) – Could COVID cases soon be coming down?
Public health officials in New York think they’ve reached their peak.
But does that mean Connecticut could be close behind?
Connecticut has traditionally been a week or two behind New York on COVID trends, and doctors are hopeful that will be the case again.
Eyewitness News asked, what happens after that?
“Just like we tend to lag the UK by a few months, we also lag New York by one to two weeks as well,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, System Director of Infectious Disease at Hartford HealthCare.
Some places hit by omicron have seen COVID cases peak. Public health officials in New York think they’re hitting their peak right now.
Does that mean anything for the COVID cases in New York?
“A pretty good guess is that in a couple of weeks we should see a clear downward trend,” said Stan Vermund, Dean of the Yale School of Public Health.
Doctors aren’t basing their prediction entirely on what’s going on worldwide.
They say Connecticut’s data shows cases could be slowing down over the next week.
“A virus that is as transmissible as omicron has proven to be, they will very quickly saturate the population,” said Dr. Pedro Mendes, Computational Biologist at UConn Health.
Doctors say we would have a strong level of immunity thanks to a combination of vaccinations, boosters, and infections.
That would mean a quick decline in cases.
Hospitalizations would then drop a week or two later.
Doctors say boosters especially have helped people stay out of the hospital.
“Those individuals who are boosters have generally a better outcome, even if they get admitted to the hospital,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Hartford HealthCare.
Doctors say if that forecast holds true, things could be much better in Connecticut by March.
“I would anticipate next respiratory virus season, November, December of next — of this year, and through to March that the novel coronavirus may join all the other respiratory virus that we see every season,” Vermund said.
Some doctors warn that we will likely need to remain vigilant, including watching for new COVID strains.
“If another strain like omicron can escape the immunity that’s developed, that’s always the danger,” Mendes said.
Hartford HealthCare says they continue to have about 500 patients with COVID, including 45 that are currently on ventilators. None of those intubated patients have had a booster shot.
Doctors continue to say staying up on vaccine shots is the best way to reduce risk of serious illness.
