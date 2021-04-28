HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The recent lift on the outdoor mask mandate raises questions for those who are fully vaccinated, especially those who are wondering what they can do now.

As more and more people are becoming fully vaccinated, doctors point out that it’s not a free-for-all to do whatever you want.

They say people will have to get used to doing a risk analysis wherever they go.

While lifting the outdoor mask mandate creates a pathway to a more normal July 4, as President Joe Biden had hoped, there’s no way of knowing who is fully vaccinated.

“If you’re not too sure what their status is then the next best step is to actually wear a mask,” said Keith Grant, an APRN for Hartford HealthCare.

Grant went on to answer more questions from CH 3 viewers on Wednesday:

What are the long-term chances of the vaccine being link to cancers?

“There’s no data, at this point, that would indicate potentially be linked to cancer,” Grant said.

How should I gather with friends and family indoors if we’re all fully vaccinated?

“If you’re all vaccinated, you’re perfectly fine to gather indoors with no masks,” Grant said.

What about if I’m fully vaccinated but they’re not and we’re hanging out indoors?

“Then, that’s a risk factor. Someone’s increasing the risk,” Grant said.

What about if you’re fully vaccinated and you’ve been exposed to someone who’s had COVID?

“I would monitor for symptoms but generally the expectation is that you should be perfectly fine,” Grant said.

Grant said he sees the state moving in the right direction, thanks to healthcare workers and the people of Connecticut.

“So, the individuals who are vaccinated. The individuals who are working towards getting vaccinated, I’ll think we’ll have a better opportunity to enjoy this summer safely,” Grant said.

He added that he expects there will be more questions as more people become fully vaccinated.

If you have a question for the ‘Answer Desk,’ you can submit them on the Ch. 3 app: