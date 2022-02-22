(WFSB) – The Answer Desk is looking at the potential economic impacts of a conflict in Ukraine.
Russia is a major oil producer and Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe, so we could see this touching our wallets in three ways: oil and gas, in the grocery store, and on Wall Street.
“If you think that inflation is hitting wallets right now as it relates to food, wait and see what Russian-Ukrainian conflict will do to it,” said Volodymyr Gupan, a Ph. D candidate at UConn.
Families are already talking about how to stretch their dollars further.
A 40-year high in inflation is driving up prices, and now Russia’s invasion into Ukraine is likely going to make things worse.
Experts say we’ll feel that in three main places, starting with energy prices.
“That’s where we’re seeing this hit most directly in the Connecticut economy,” said Professor Brian Marks of the University of New Haven.
Russia is a major producer of oil.
As oil becomes more expensive, prices at the gas pump are also going up.
That’s also going to drive up inflation even further, raising the cost of everything from transportation to manufacturing and packaging.
“Plastic, your raw materials is basically oil, nothing else,” said Professor Osman Kilic of Quinnipiac University.
The second area is food.
Ukraine is a major exporter of wheat, corn, soy and other basics to parts of Europa, Asia and Northern Africa.
The United States doesn’t get much food from Ukraine, but prices could still rise in the global economy.
“It doesn’t mean we’re going to have necessarily food shortages just because of the conflict, but we definitely going to see prices go up,” Gupan said.
The third potential impact is the stock market.
Stocks have been dropping as Russia has escalated its actions in Ukraine.
Investors want to see peace and stability.
Experts say Wall Street is leery when Russian President Vladimir Putin says his troops only want to maintain peace.
“Because of the need to wait for actions as opposed to being able to trust a statement creates problems for the marketplaces,” Marks said.
Between the pandemic and now his conflict, a lot of companies are re-examining their supply chains.
That could help manufacturers across the U.S. including some in Connecticut.
