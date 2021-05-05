HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It was aimed to prevent mass homelessness, but on Wednesday, a federal judge struck down the national moratorium on evictions.
So, what does that mean for Connecticut?
The federal judge essentially said the CDC overstepped its bounds by not allowing evictions. This is something that started during the Trump administration and President Joe Biden wanted to keep it going.
However, Connecticut has its own eviction moratorium but Channel 3’s legal expert Eric Parker says what happened in federal court does not apply in our state.
“No matter what happens with the federal one, the state one is still in effect. The judge’s ruling can’t touch that state order, so the state order still gives a couple more weeks of protection for tenants,” Parker said.
The state’s eviction moratorium expires on May 20, which does coincide with the state’s reopening plans. It could end for good on the 20th or Governor Ned Lamont, with approval of the legislature, could extend it again.
“I think it’s impossible to know if the governor will say, ‘ok, bars are open, restaurants are open, kids are back to school, alright, that’s it, it’s time.’ Maybe it will continue, but eventually it’s going to end and that’s what a lot of people are watching for,” Parker said.
A group of landlords have sued the state over this, so they may have their date in court, but in the meantime, Channel 3 asked Lamont’s office what the plan is for the immediate future, but they did not say.
In the last year, there has been a lot of effort on the state level to help people out. Tenants and landlords have been offered assistance in the hope there won’t be a landslide of evictions whenever the order gets lifted, but experts say it’s unavoidable at this point.
“Whether it is May 20th or maybe [Lamont] kicks it out another month to June 20th, it’s inevitable. Eventually we’re going to hit a wall there this is going to end and there’s just going to be this glutton of cases going into housing court,” Parker said.
This impacts thousands of residents on both sides of the issue.
