(WFSB) - Two new COVID treatments could be on their way, but how much will they actually help?
Doctors at Hartford Healthcare are saying we will have to see how two new pills, one from Merck and one from Pfizer, will be used in the real world if they’re approved, especially because supply will be limited at first.
But they are excited about what this could mean for keeping people out of the hospital.
Eric Arlia is the Director of Pharmacy at Hartford Healthcare and he said, “both drugs did really well in the studies, in fact both studies were stopped early.”
Both pills are meant to stop the coronavirus from becoming severe, and they could be approved by the FDA and CDC in the next few weeks.
Right now, all treatments are given by IV, which means patients must be in a hospital or clinic.
Dr. Ulysses Wu, system director of infectious disease at Hartford Healthcare said this changes the game. “This could be a game changer, keeping people in, terms of keeping people from getting to the hospital.”
So where can people go to get pills if they get infected?
“There will probably be a limited supply at first, the state will be working providers throughout to decide the best way to distribute it,” said Arlia.
Hospitals, pharmacies and clinics all could have access to pills, but doctors want to see how they will be used, given the limited supply and questions about the effectiveness.
Then doctors can look at the next step, when would patients need to start the treatment?
“You want to stop the virus from replicating in your system before you get too far advanced in your system,” said Arlia.
That means early detection is key to keep people from needing to be admitted to the hospital.
