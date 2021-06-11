HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As lawmakers continue to debate the legalization of recreational marijuana, many are wondering how Connecticut will police against drivers who are under the influence.
Democrats say there could be a vote on legalizing recreational marijuana during a special session next week.
If this does pass, Connecticut has the advantage of seeing what other states are doing on this issue.
“We are going to pass a bill next week,” said Democratic State Rep. Steven Stafstrom.
However, there are people wondering how it will be enforced.
“Cannabis is on our streets, it’s on our borders in surrounding towns,” Stafstrom said.
Stafstrom co-chairs the legislature’s Judiciary Committee.
He said Connecticut needs to think about this problem whether recreational pot is legal or not. He adds that the bill includes upping the number of drug detection experts around the state.
“You don’t always have to have a test to back up what you see,” said Springfield Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh.
Massachusetts also uses experts who become certified in how to use a 12-point test to determine if someone is currently high from marijuana.
Springfield police just had their officer retire, but all officers are trained to look for signs of drug usage.
“We weren’t sure what was going to happen with drivers, and at least we can say not much has changed thus far,” Walsh said.
Springfield police also have not seen a rise in marijuana-related driving arrests since Massachusetts allowed retail sale in 2018.
However, CBS4 in Denver reported earlier this year that marijuana-related driving arrests in 2020 were up 48 percent from the previous year.
There is currently no test that can detect when someone is under the influence of marijuana, but Stafstrom says the legislature is watching as the technology develops.
“As they become more reliable, that could be something the legislature looks at,” Stafstrom said.
If recreational marijuana does pass, Stafstrom also said he expects the legislature will need to review its rules around retail sale every single year to see if things are working.
