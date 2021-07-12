(WFSB) - We're getting you answers on sports betting and online gambling here in the state.
It's coming to Connecticut in September, but before that, we're looking into how it works.
If you want to bet on a game, how do you do it?
We looked into it and there are a few options.
You'll be able use mobile apps to place a bet. You'll also be able to go to in-person sports books at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoods.
You've probably heard of Fan Duel and Draft Kings. They're two of the big ones.
Fan Duel has partnered with Mohegan Sun and Draft Kings has partnered with Foxwoods to bring both retail and online sports betting.
The Connecticut Lottery will also have a different mobile betting app.
If you're wondering how this impacts fantasy sports, we have that answer.
The state put fantasy sports into its own category, which means Draft Kings and Fan Duel can now legally run them here.
