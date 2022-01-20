(WFSB) – Could a second booster shot be in our future?
Israel is already giving some high-risk people another shot.
Eyewitness News talked to doctors about whether or not that could happen here.
A study of those Israeli patients found that the second booster didn’t do much for immunity, but doctors had some questions of their own.
Eyewitness News also asked if whether future shots would be variant specific.
“Right now the booster is still your best defense against omicron at this point,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, System Director of Infectious Disease at Hartford HealthCare.
COVID cases are dropping in Connecticut but doctors say it’s still important for vaccinated people to get boosters.
The FDA and CDC first recommended booster shots for all adults in November.
What happens in the spring, six months after some of those first booster shots were given out?
“I think it’s something we have to try to understand a little bit better, think about what that means for the future,” said Dr. David Banach, Head of Infection Protection at UConn Health Center.
Some people in Israel have already received a second booster shot, but early reports show only minimal effect from that fourth shot.
Doctors say we need to study the issue further.
“I still think we need to examine the science behind this,” Wu said.
One big question is the timing. Studies found immunity started weaning six months after patients getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines were fully vaccinated.
Doctors say we need to watch to see if immunity lasts longer from the booster.
Doctors think boosters could continue to be part of the strategy.
“Once we get into possibly an endemic phase next year, there is a possibility that boosters will be needed going forward,” Wu said.
But could those boosters be modified to specific strains?
Omicron has led to more breakthrough cases, although studies found the vaccine still helped people fend off the virus after infection.
“What we’re seeing with the impact of omicron, you know, really shows that we have to be thinking creatively about how to adapt vaccines,” Banach said.
The CDC had recommended that some immunocompromised people get a fourth shot.
Doctors say Israel’s data doesn’t change that.
“It’s a different kind of circumstance where the three doses are kind of part of the initial vaccine series and there’s a booster dose seven months later,” Banach said.
Any studies into a second booster shot would also look into the potential for side effects.
