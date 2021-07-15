HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to its highest point since June 1, and Thursday’s statistics showed the positivity rate didn’t change.
It seems the Delta variant is now the dominant strain in Connecticut, as doctors expected would happen, and that is a big factor.
“We sort of this anticipated this a few weeks ago from what we were seeing both in the us and around the country,” said Dr. David Banach, head of infection prevention at UConn Health Center.
The positivity rate had been falling from 1 percent on June 1, to less than 0.5% toward the end of the month. Then it bounced back to 1.28 percent on July 14.
As for the reasoning, Dr. Ulysses Wu said, “Delta variant is certainly one of them, but also is the perception that we’re free.”
Doctors say the highly contagious Delta variant is one reason. It has accounted for half of all cases tracked by the state during the week of July 8, the most recent data available. No other variant of concern accounted for more than 20 percent of cases. Doctors say it seems Delta is now the dominant strain in Connecticut.
“We really just need to always stay ahead of this,” said Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figueredo, infectious disease specialist for Trinity Health of New England.
Doctors aren’t sounding the alarms about this recent bump in cases, but they say we need to stay vigilant.
A spread rises the chances of a new variant that is immune to the vaccine. They’re also worried a surge now could make for another bad fall and winter.
Many doctors suggest even the fully vaccinated wear masks indoors, especially in crowded areas. But the big push is to get more people vaccinated.
Doctors are shifting the focus away from science and trying to appeal to people’s emotions.
“The vaccine is not just about us anymore, it is about our fellow humankind,” Wu said.
The vast majority of cases and hospitalizations have been among people who are not vaccinated. But some doctors say there are people who need to worry about severe cases, even if they are vaccinated.
(3) comments
You know what, the vaccines approved in the U.S. are based on the spike protein, and it's the modification in the spike protein, an addition in a key spot, that has made this a "COVID-19" and not just another of the hundred or so coronaviruses wandering about and being no worse than any other cold. So if there is a variant that the vaccine won't work on anymore, won't it have to lose the parts that make it a threat in the first place? We may already be seeing this - Delta is more transmissible, but less fatal.
I'm free
