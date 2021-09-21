(WFSB) - Could we see booster shots for the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine?
The company says research shows immunity went up when patients got booster shots months after their first dose, so does this mean you’ll need a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson shot?
Johnson & Johnson also says its study found immunity from its vaccine didn’t wear off the same we’ve seen with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, so, once again, we’re likely to see a debate on who exactly needs a booster shot.
"Over time, people will acclimate to the fact that J&J is just as good a vaccine as the others," Dr. Howard Forman of the Yale School of Medicine says.
Johnson & Johnson says a new study found lasting immunity from its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
It says the same study found booster shots to be safe and effective.
"It’s data by press release right now," Forman noted.
Johnson & Johnson only shared limited information from its study Tuesday.
It also acknowledged its findings need to be reviewed by other scientists. Still, local experts are pleased with what they’ve seen.
"The idea of a one-shot vaccine is very appealing, especially to populations that may not be able to get back for a second shot," Dr. Ulysses Wu of Hartford HealthCare stated.
Johnson & Johnson says there’s no sign immunity wanes after six months.
Previous studies indicated Pfizer and Moderna were both more effective immediately after the shot, so this new finding indicates Johnson & Johnson is just as effective in the long-term.
"I would say they were all in the general ballpark," said Wu.
The study also found a second dose can improve immunity, with an even bigger boost coming if people waited six months.
Doctors say that raises questions about when it’s best to get a booster.
"It may be the case that six, eight, twelve months could be better than two, four," says Forman.
Johnson & Johnson will now share it’s data with the FDA.
Should the agency approve booster shots? Some doctors say we should continue limiting who is eligible.
"I would love to see J&J, Moderna, Pfizer being used in the elderly population, the immune compromised population," Forman added.
One reason some people want to limit who is eligible for a booster is so we can send doses to places that are having trouble getting them and having an effective one shot vaccine really helps that effort.
