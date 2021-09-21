WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Questions about the potential for vaccine passports continue to swirl around.
The governor’s office said they’re still just in the early stages of looking at this, but they invite questions about how it would work in Connecticut, including, should natural immunity from infection count toward mandates.
More businesses and events are requiring customers to show proof of vaccination. Vaccine passports could help make that process smoother, but would businesses welcome the technology?
“I think more that it’s a piece of technology that the governor and his team see as a way to make it easier,” said Scott Dolch, of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association sees the potential benefits.
Channel 3 asked the governor’s office where things sit on having vaccine passports.
A spokesman said “Gov. Lamont and members of his administration recognize the need for private employers and businesses to have a uniform and reliable method of verifying vaccination status should they choose to require proof of vaccination. The governor said last week that this is something the state is in the very early stages of exploring as a tool to assist the private sector.”
“I think the biggest news, you know, talking with the governor’s team directly, is they’re not looking to do any mandates,” Dolch said.
Like restaurants, some event venues require vaccines, like Live Nation. The Capital Region Development Authority will too if performers at the XL Center or other venues want a mandate.
When asked if they would use a passport, the CRDA said “we are tracking the industry and monitoring developments in other locals in regards to this.”
“I think infection-acquired immunity is real,” said Dr. Howard Forman, public health policy professor at the Yale School of Medicine.
There’s also debate on whether natural immunity from infection should count toward mandates.
Forman said it’s a controversial take, but he thinks it should. He says studies show natural immunity is effective.
“I don’t want to talk anybody out of getting vaccinated, I just wanted to allow for the possibility,” Forman said.
He also acknowledges challenges. For one, we know less about how long natural immunity lasts.
Doctors also say testing to prove immunity is not widely available.
“There are tests out there that actually you can use quantitatively, they’re just not available in commercial labs,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, system director of Infectious Diseases and chief epidemiologist for Hartford HealthCare.
The main reason we don’t know as much about natural immunity, scientists have not done the same kinds of big clinical trials that we’ve seen on the vaccine.
They are mandating you into submission... How nice. Resturants should push back
