(WFSB) – As omicron spreads, more people are getting false negatives when using at-home COVID-19 test kits.
Some people get a positive result when using a test just a few days later.
“With the omicron variant we are finding that initially immediately after symptoms develop, that initial antigen test, that rapid test could potentially be negative, that’s why it’s important, if you continue to have symptoms, to get tested again,” said Kevin Dieckhaus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at UConn Health.
The at-home tests need a certain amount of virus before it can detect COVID in your system.
With omicron, experts are seeing that can take longer.
People who test a day or two after showing symptoms get a negative result, only to get a positive result one to two days after.
The PCR tests people take at clinics are much more sensitive.
Some research shows saliva tests are better, which has led to some people doing throat swabs with at-home nasal test kits.
Experts say this method is not necessarily more accurate, because the tests are designed for a nasal swab.
The FDA is warning people that they can hurt themselves by trying to swab their own throats.
Viewers are asking what they should do if they are symptomatic and test negative with an at-home test kit.
Experts say it depends on the situation, but if you have symptoms you should be cautious, especially if you’ve been traveling or had a close contact.
You should also be cautious if your symptoms do not go away in a day or two, like they would with the flu.
If you think you might have COVID, assume you got a false negative and try to get a PCR test or take a second at-home test in a day or two.
“If you do have symptoms, and that could include a runny nose or flu-like symptoms, then you should get a rapid test,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Medical Officer for Trinity Health of New England.
"If you test negative, yet you — there’s a high suspicion that this might be COVID or you might be exposed to someone or you participated in a gathering where you couldn’t vouch for everybody’s vaccination status, then you should repeat a rapid test," Hussain said.
COVID continues to spread rapidly, and doctors are urging people to get tested at the first sign of an infection.
This includes using at-home rapid tests if you can’t get to a testing clinic.
As experts learn more about the omicron variant, there are more false negatives.
“The antigen tests really require a high level of virus in order to test positive, and sometimes it takes a couple of days for that really to hit the threshold for that test to test positive,” Dieckhaus said.
People continue to line up at COVID testing sites, and at-home kits continue to fly off the shelves.
Healthcare providers across the state are trying to expand capacity.
"And that’s both, at the UConn Health Center, increasing the number of slots that we have available for drive-up testing as well as increasing our lab capacity," Dieckhaus said.
President Joe Biden pledged to help by mailing out 500 million test kits.
The Department of Defense purchased more than 13 million kits late last week, saying this effort supports the President's plan to deliver 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation in response to the omicron variant.
Governor Ned Lamont has provided hundreds of thousands of kits in Connecticut, but viewer John Grant in Winsted emailed the Answer Desk asking why he, too, didn't mail those kits.
Lamont chose to give each city and town some to distribute to residents.
A spokesperson for Lamont says: "Our biggest concern with sending tests through the mail is that some of them may end up not reaching their intended destination and this leads to a higher likelihood that they don’t get used. We want to get the tests into peoples’ hands quickly and we want to make sure they’re getting used."
The White House has not shared details including when the kits will be mailed out or how you can order them.
Lamont's office says they are waiting for more information on the President's plan.
