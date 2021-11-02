(WFSB) – It’s a busy day across the state on this Election Day, with many races to keep an eye on.
Right on the New York border, Danbury is looking for a new mayor.
Republican Dean Esposito and Democrat Roberto Alves are both looking to replace former mayor Mark Boughton. Boughton left the post late last year to head up the Department of Revenue Services, so he won’t be on the ballot for the first time in 20 years.
Esposito was Boughton’s chief of staff, a role he still holds for the current mayor.
Meanwhile, Alves says Boughton’s departure means it's time for a change in Danbury.
In Bristol, Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu is seeking another term.
She became the first woman elected mayor of Bristol in 2017. This year, Republican challenger Jeffrey Caggiano said it’s time to lower taxes and cut spending.
In Guilford, there’s a hotly contested Board of Education race, where candidates there disagree on how race should be taught in schools.
Channel 3 is also following results of several ballot questions, including one town where voters will decide if marijuana-related businesses will be welcome. Recreational mamajuana is now legal for adults, but the sale of it is not. The law also included that towns can hold votes to see if residents want to welcome these businesses, once state gives the green light.
Other towns have big ticket spending on the ballot. Enfield is asking voters to approve a $65 million combined for four road work and $15 million for a new regional public safety complex.
In Southington, voters will decide whether the town should borrow $16.9 million for a new library.
Bloomfield voters are also deciding what to do with their libraries. The town is seeking over $29 million for improvements.
As of 4 p.m. voter turnout statewide was just under 17%. A third of these voters come from Guilford.
Stay with Channel 3 as we continue our election coverage.
