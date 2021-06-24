(WFSB) - More school districts are making masks optional in their halls this Fall.
Meanwhile, there's still no official guidance on whether or not masks should be required in schools.
We're really just stuck in a holding pattern right now.
State education and health leaders are waiting for the CDC to make a call before creating any kind of guidance for the state, but that's not stopping school districts from making their own decisions.
Watertown Public Schools is one of the latest in the state no longer requiring masks be on in the Fall, joining Southington Public Schools, Wolcott Public Schools, Lyme-Old Lyme Schools, and Simsbury Public Schools.
Donald Williams, the executive director of the Connecticut Education Association, says the big reason he wants schools to wait.
Guidance on how to deal with unvaccinated people, particularly since many students twelve and younger won't be fully vaccinated by the Fall.
"Especially with the more contagious variants that are out there, parents are going to be concerned that children are not going to be spreading between different students in a class, bringing that home to other siblings," stated Williams.
Both Williams and a spokeswoman with the state Department of Public Health say guidance from the CDC is needed to form Connecticut's.
In a statement, the CT DPH says they are working closely with the state department of education, and...
"Any guidance we put out will be subject to change as the fall school year approaches and will be dependent on conditions here in Connecticut with the virus in terms of variants, infection rates and other factors..."
Williams says being flexible is key right now, noting the school districts announcing optional mask wearing are including language, saying mask policies are subject to change, but he adds the CDC needs to clarify things soon.
"Waiting for clarity is obviously a big issue. The sooner we get it, the better, because summer programs are starting up, summer school is going to be starting up, and then really, the return to school for the fall is right around the corner," explained Williams.
The state DPH says they anticipate guidance from the CDC on masks in schools in the coming weeks.
Some school districts are still requiring masks in the Fall.
Westbrook Public Schools is doing so, citing the CDC.
