HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As more people use at-home COVID-19 tests, there are questions about whether Connecticut’s positivity rate could be skewed.
Currently, there is no way for those results to show up in the state's data.
Channel 3 asked Gov. Ned Lamont if that would change.
Lamont said he is worried that self-reporting may not be reliable. Doctors said there are other ways of tracking important metrics, such as who's getting really sick.
Channel 3 also asked those doctors how people should be using the kits.
“Now you can actually check to see how you’re doing along the way in a simple easy to use way,” said Dr. Husnain Kermalli, chief medical officer, Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.
Getting a covid test will soon be a little easier. The Biden Administration on Tuesday let people request at-home testing kits through a website. The first kits will be delivered later this month. However, there’s a limit.
There are questions about when people should use the kits.
“In terms of the timing, it really depends on what you’re taking it for,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, system director, infectious disease, Hartford HealthCare.
“If you don’t have symptoms and you’re checking ‘hey, am I good to go to grandma’s?’ It’s really not the point of this test,” Kermalli said.
Doctors said at-home kits are a great way for people to get tested when appointments are hard to come by. However, those numbers don’t show up in the state’s daily positivity numbers.
“We should have a way for people to either, you know, [have] a phone number to call or people can go online,” said Dr. Fahmida McGann, infectious disease physician, Waterbury Hospital.
Lamont spoke about the possibility of a self-reporting system.
“I think it’d be pretty erratic, let’s put it that way,” Lamont said. “If I said ‘please, not only take the test, but get it uploaded on a regular basis.’”
Lamont also said data from just testing clinics should still be enough to stay on top of trends. Meanwhile, doctors said they watch more important numbers, like COVID hospitalizations and patients in intensive care.
“As those numbers begin to decrease, the incidents of those positives may not be as important, especially if we move into the endemic phase,” Wu said.
That begs the question, if people test positive at home, should they tell someone?
“The reason that people who do have a positive should be telling their providers or letting a healthcare provider know is that there might be treatment options that are available early on in the course of the disease,” McGann said.
Doctors also stressed the importance of following the instructions when doing the tests. Ignoring the instructions, and doing a saliva swab, for example, could show the wrong result.
(5) comments
"Lamont also said data from just testing clinics should still be enough to stay on top of trends. Meanwhile, doctors said they watch more important numbers, like COVID hospitalizations and patients in intensive care." -- This is a sensible view of the matter and I agree with him on this.
He'll be so relieved to know you support him. Can I forward this to him?
I agree with Ned, which is a rare event. There are no controls over self reporting, or self testing methodology. Joan can't even figure out how to cure Duff's hemorrhoids, let alone administer his self test kit.
Multitasking GunnyDay? Fondling your firearms while manipulating an aptly named mouse. Fearlessly forward as always.
When was your last and then your next letter to the editor? Seems like it's been awhile. It actually does appear that they just don't let anyone write them in.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.