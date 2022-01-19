(WFSB) – The Answer desk is helping you order at-home COVID test kits.
Some Channel 3 viewers say they had problems trying to request kits after the Biden administration launched a website Tuesday.
Most viewers say they are not having problems ordering the kits, but that’s not the case for everybody.
The most common problem is people living in multi-unit homes.
It seems the online system recognizes only the street address, but not individual units.
If you live in a duplex or a condo, or an apartment building, and one of your neighbors already ordered a test, you’ll get a message saying someone at your home already made a request.
This is because each address is allowed one order of four kits.
Eyewitness News heard problems from other viewers. One woman said the United States Postal Service’s website is not recognizing her address.
The USPS says it’s aware of the problem and that people can request help online.
They can also call the USPS Help Desk but Eyewitness News encountered a problem there. The automated answering service says you can only place a request online.
An estimated 1 in 4 homes are multi-family units, and this situation has a lot of people frustrated.
“I understand the quick rollout, um, I think maybe the poor planning, they should have taken into consideration, I mean, not everybody owns a home,” said Ruth Gordon of Milford.
Channel 3 reached out to the postal service for clarification on how people can order kits over the phone and has not heard back.
To request help online from USPS, click here or call (1-800-275-8777).
