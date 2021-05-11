HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 to 15, the state is preparing, and many parents have questions.

Connecticut continues to have one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the country. Now the state is gearing up for getting those ages 12 to 15 years old a vaccine.

“I’d like to think we get the vast majority of folks 12 to 15 vaccinated in time for summer camp,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

State prepares for children 12 and older to be vaccinated soon The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

“We’re in a very nice place having plenty of vaccine,” said Dr. James Cardon, chief clinical integration officer for Hartford HealthCare.

Health officials say anyone 12 to 15 can get a shot as soon as its authorized, which could come as early as Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control.

Connecticut already has plenty of Pfizer vaccines on hand, and most locations are now taking walk-in appointments.

Providers are also already getting parental consent for 16 and 17-year-olds.

“We’re just going to extend that out to this age group as well, the process is pretty much the same,” Cardon said.

However, officials are also looking for other ways to make the vaccine accessible.

“We’re working with all of our schools around the state, notifying the schools to make sure parents are notified,” Lamont said.

Providers say they don’t yet have plans with school districts for vaccine clinics, but that could happen as the summer moves on, especially since some families may have a hard time getting to a mass vaccine site.

“We need to be able to stand up capacity in specific areas for brief periods of time,” said Dr. Howard Forman, professor of public health at Yale School of Medicine.

Providers are also getting creative. For example, Community Health Center Inc. is taking the vaccine to amusement parks and beaches. They’re also in talks with summer camps.

“People are kind of exhausted at this point, and that’s we’re thinking about this amusement parks and beaches and camps,” said Mark Masselli, president and CEO of Community Health Center Inc.

One place you can’t get the shot is your family doctor’s office. That’s in the works, but health officials say we’re not ready yet. Still, doctors are ready to talk with parents who have questions.

Doctors said they don’t really know what to expect when it comes to vaccination rates for this age group, saying it’ll likely depend on how parents feel.