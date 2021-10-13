HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut is getting ready to vaccinate children as young as 5 years old.
The White House is telling governors Pfizer’s vaccine could be approved by early November for kids ages 5 to 11.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut is planning for most families who want the vaccine to take their kids to their own doctors.
“A trusted doctor gives you some confidence, we’ll see what the vaccines look like, whether we want to do something with the nurses at the schools,” Lamont said.
“Getting a higher percentage of people fully vaccinated is when you bend the curve, if you will, and having spikes in disease state and having ability to possibly change some of the restrictions,” said Eric Arlia, system director of Pharmacy for Hartford HealthCare.
If the Pfizer vaccine is approved, kids under 12 would need a smaller dose.
That means vaccine providers would need a new shipment with smaller vials that make it easier to measure out.
The federal government has already placed an order for doses, but it’s not clear yet how soon after approval they would arrive.
"We’re reaching out to pediatricians and health clinics and federal qualified health centers making sure they know what the rules are, what the protocols are so kids can get vaccinated safely," Lamont said.
Few, if any, doctors’ offices have the freezers to store vaccine doses, so providers will need to work with them.
That likely means appointments will be needed to get a shot, at least at first.
Speaking of doses, Pfizer says kids under 12 would get smaller doses but still would need two shots.
“A fair percentage, of them will have, you know, the achiness or the low energy in the 24 hours after,” Arlia said.
The federal government has purchased an order of vaccines, just for kids, to make it easier to measure out those smaller doses.
But if Pfizer gets this approval, it’s not clear how quickly shipments would start arriving in Connecticut.
(3) comments
On June 23, 2021, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices concluded that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination to individual persons and at the population level clearly outweighed the risks of myocarditis after vaccination.
I'm sure that will ease the pain and suffering of the children whose hearts double in size. Just how many children have died from covid? Note I said "from", not "with".
Get ready for more cases of children with myocarditis.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.