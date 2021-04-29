HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- People across the state continue to report issues when it comes to reapplying for unemployment and contacting the Department of Labor.
The latest complaint comes from people who have to wait more than a month for a hearing whenever employers contest their benefits.
Congress has extended unemployment benefits for people who remain out of work during the pandemic. But after 50 weeks of benefits, you do have to reapply.
However, many are asking what the progress of processing resubmitted claims is from last month.
The Department of Labor said the turnaround time is only a few days. However. some need claims additional attention. For example, questions on social security numbers and bank information. That’s where many people are running into problems.
The department suggests using the unemployment website to fix routine problems yourself, like updating banking information. That’s because the call center is overwhelmed with calls for help.
“I know we’ve loaded up on the folks who answer phone calls for you, I think we’ve done a much better job of getting unemployment checks out,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
He added that the state has shifted resources, expecting a wave of calls.
He said that he would look into the problem to see if more needs to be done.
Just last week, the Department of Labor said it received 43,000 calls.
You can try to schedule a call back, but times fill up quickly each day.
The department suggests going online, but appointments are already booked until May 13.
The backlog is also slowing down hearings when employers challenge how much a person should receive.
“They got to move it to, at least you have to know if you’re going to get it or not,” said Jose Flores, who returned to work in November but left his job in February.
His partner has an underlying condition and he didn’t want to risk catching COVID-19.
Flores had a hearing in April and is waiting for the decision. But he’s considering going back to work to pay bills.
There are 10,000 cases still pending, meaning the wait for a hearing is 40 days.
The department has hired 11 people to hear appeals.
A Channel 3 viewer asked if there’s a deadline for an employer to contest unemployment benefits. The Dept. of Labor hasn’t responded to this question at this time.
When the pandemic started, people could turn down work and collect unemployment if they were not suitable to return. However, that executive order expired last year.
