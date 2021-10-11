(WFSB) - A new pill could cut COVID deaths in half.

Merck has asked the FDA for an emergency use authorization for its new pill. Merck is looking to get the first emergency use authorization for an oral treatment for COVID.

It is big, because patients can then take it from home, but will that get us out of the pandemic?

“I think an oral pill has the potential, certainly, to be more accessible and more convenient for patients,” Dr. David Banach of UConn Health Center noted.

Merck says it’s developed a pill that can cut not only COVID deaths in half, but hospitalizations as well.

We already have drugs that can treat COVID, so how is the Merck pill different?

“It doesn’t require hospitalization and it can be administered at home,” Dr. Banach explained.

Other treatments that have emergency use authorizations, like monoclonal antibodies, have to be administered by IV. Merck’s pill would be the first oral treatment.

“Four pills twice a day for five days,” Dr. Ulysses Wu of Hartford HealthCare says.

So who would this pill be for?

“This is not going to be an over the counter drug. You definitely will need a prescription for this,” said. Dr. Wu.

Doctors say it will likely be for people who face higher risk of serious COVID cases, those over sixty, or who have underlying conditions.

Some doctors have prescribed other oral medications to treat COVID, despite a lack of evidence showing them to be effective. So why is Merck seeking an emergency use authorization?

“As a prescriber, you know, I want to have that confidence that what I’m giving my patient has been thoroughly studied,” stated Dr. Banach.

While Merck’s pill is creating optimism, doctors say the vaccine is still the best tool against COVID.

“I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, because there’s a pill out there, that’s going to treat me. I shouldn’t get my vaccination’,” Dr. Wu added.

To that point, some doctors are worried this pill could lead people to think they don’t need the vaccine.