(WFSB) – As COVID cases continue to come back down, experts are looking ahead.
What can we expect after this surge is over?
Some doctors thought the delta variant would cause the last major wave, and yet here we are on the downside of the omicron surge.
Some are reluctant to say we won’t ever see another wave.
They agree we keep adding tools to be better prepared.
“We are well into our downslope of our rollercoaster,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, System Director of Infectious Disease at Hartford HealthCare.
With each day, doctors say we’re getting closer to a time when COVID is no longer a public health crisis
“This means we ultimately hope to reach a stage where COVID-19 becomes a more manageable condition, just like influenza, without having any, without having the need to isolate and quarantine,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Clinical Officer of Trinity Health of New England.
The latest mutation is more contagious but also less severe than past strains. So what does the future look like?
“Now there seems to be more of a consensus growing that this omicron wave may well be the last major wave of infection,” said Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner.
That may be a growing consensus, but does everyone agree?
“I would still expect us to say that we’re going to have a wave, now it’s going to be dependent on a few things,” Wu said.
Some of those factors are vaccinations and potentially boosters.
“It’s still a little premature to talk, premature to discuss where this is headed, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this is an annual vaccine,” Hussain said.
Another factor is the development for more treatments for the infected, especially oral therapies that can be taken from home to prevent hospitalization.
“We are giving mostly paxlovid right now because studies have shown that it may actually be more efficacious,” Wu said.
Experts were also confident testing will become more widely available, especially at-home tests, but those don’t show up in the state’s numbers.
