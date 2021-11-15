WFSB- Connecticut business owners are asking a lot of questions about President Biden’s vaccine mandate. Many are wondering whether the mandate will even get off the ground because of a ruling by the fifth circuit court of appeals.
“The occupational safety and health administration has done some power to regulate this, but really the question is whether they can do so on this rushed basis,” says Dan Schwartz, a partner at Shipman & Goodwin LLP.
The fifth circuit is based in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Judges there upheld a pause on the mandate Friday. It also said requiring vaccines in some workplaces as an emergency temporary standard, “grossly exceeds OSHA’s statutory authority.”
“Well, you have to remember that the fifth circuit is just one of a variety of circuits,” says Schwartz.
A lottery will ultimately decide who hears this case. There are cases filed in eleven circuits around the country, but a panel of judges is expected this week to hold that lottery to decide where all those cases will be consolidated.
In the meantime, businesses can wait on this mandate, according to Chris DiPentima, president and CEO of Connecticut Business and Industry Association. He says, “continue to move forward as if this is coming down, because the last thing you want to do is put everything on hold, not put policies in place by December 5th.”
Many employers warned this mandate could lead to workers leaving their jobs, but the possibility of the mandate may already be helping in the push for vaccination.
“It is moving, pun intended it’s moving the needle, it’s actually getting people to go out and get vaccinated,” says David Lewis, CEO of Operations Inc.
