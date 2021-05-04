WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut became the first state to fully vaccinate half of its adult population.
As we hit that milestone, we’re also seeing demand level off.
The state is now trying to get the demand back up. Officials say the vaccination rate in the eastern part of the state is much lower than it is elsewhere. There’s also concern that younger adults in particular are not getting the vaccine.
Some students who attend Eastern Connecticut State University say they’re worried about possible long-term effects, so they’re waiting to get the vaccine. Others say it’s just about prioritizing time as they’re getting through classes and will get the shot over the summer.
"Waiting to get done with classes and then I'll find a place in Fairfield that will offer the vaccine," said Ella Henderson.
Health officials say herd immunity for COVID is 70 percent of the population or higher, so how do we get more people vaccinated?
"Making an extra effort to do everything we can to convince those that are maybe a little hesitant, holding off, invincible, don't think they have to do it," said Governor Ned Lamont.
Governor Ned Lamont says the state is planning to spend $13 million to reach 27 towns where vaccination rates are low. That includes door-knocking and phone calls. It also means more mobile clinics.
"It's in your best interest, and your family and your friends to get vaccinated," said Joanne Boucher, Director of Ambulatory Operations, UConn Health Center.
Providers are looking to bring mobile clinics anywhere people gather, including schools, churches, even parks and beaches. All of this is meant to make it easier to get the shot and to have conversations. So, if someone has a question, can they go to a clinic without agreeing to get a shot?
"We're here to educate and support you. Just because you show up doesn't mean you have to get vaccinated," Boucher said.
The federal government could soon approve the vaccine for children, but health officials are unsure how many parents will feel comfortable signing up their kids for shots.
