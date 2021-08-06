(WFSB) – There’s some confusion about how to know when an illness is COVID-19 or just a common summer cold.
Many Channel 3 viewers reported coming down with a summer cold and sought guidance on how to determine if it’s COVID.
According to Hartford HealthCare, the common cold and COVID-19 belong to the same family of viruses, known as coronavirus, yet COVID ranks among the 10 deadliest pandemics in history.
According to doctors, the only way to find out if a case is indeed COVID is by getting a test.
Even then, patients will still have to be mindful that they could get the coronavirus after testing negative during the incubation period.
The concerns over whether it’s COVID-19 or a cold are real because medical experts said the symptoms are similar.
Some people asked about being vaccinated and still getting tested to see if it’s coronavirus.
The short answer, according to experts, is yes, they should still get a test.
While they are waiting for test results, Hartford HealthCare said those people should quarantine.
“What I’ve told people, if you tested, you’re suspecting,” said Keith Grant, Hartford HealthCare. “If you’re suspecting, you need to be very careful.”
If the COVID-19 test is negative but the symptoms get worse, then people should reach out to their doctor.
Hartford HealthCare said it’s important to monitor symptoms shared by the two coronaviruses: Fever, chills, body aches and cough. It might not be a common cold or even season allergies.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists 11 primary COVID symptoms:
- fever or chills.
- cough.
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
- fatigue.
- muscle or body aches.
- headache.
- new loss of taste or smell.
- sore throat.
- congestion or runny nose.
- nausea or vomiting.
- diarrhea.
With the world adopting health guidelines, doctors reported seeing a positive side effect outside of COVID.
"Respiratory viral illnesses have decreased exponentially, primarily really because of your masking and your social distancing," Grant said.
During flu season, Grand said he saw only 10 cases. Normally, it'd be about 6,000.
More information can be found on Hartford HealthCare's website here.
