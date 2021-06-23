(WFSB) - We're just days away from some of the initial elements of the pot bill taking effect.
On July 1, Connecticut will venture into recreational marijuana, but this doesn’t mean buying and selling will start all at once.
We went to Michelle Seagull, the commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection, looking for a timeline.
"There’s a number of things that will happen. The entire program doesn’t open up all at once," Seagull tells us.
Next Thursday is a key date, because this is when people over 21 can legally possess marijuana, but not sell it.
"You can’t have more than one and a half ounces on you, though," explained Seagull.
So this means people can cross the border, get their marijuana from Massachusetts, and come back, but once back in the Nutmeg state, where can you legally light up?
That’s a question for the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.
A spokesperson tells Eyewitness News they’re still looking at those details, but we do know you won’t be allowed to smoke at state parks or beaches, and we do expect the list of prohibited areas to grow.
Growing your own marijuana will also be legal, but not right away for most people.
Medical patients will get the first chance at it starting in October.
"They’ll be allowed to have three mature and three immature plants. That would only be for medical patients. For everyone else, that’s not becoming available until 2023," says Seagull.
There were some Democrats and Republicans who opposed the bill.
During the debate, one of their biggest concerns was about potency, also known as the THC content in marijuana plants and edibles.
We learned tonight that’s still undefined.
"We need to fine tune exactly how that will work within serving sizes, within different product types, so I don’t have a big announcement on that yet," stated Seagull.
So when will the state make the call on THC percentage in legal marijuana?
"That’s still being crafted and it’ll vary across different product lines and how that will work. I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves there, but it’s certainly something we’re looking closely at," added Seagull.
Ultimately, we’re looking to paint a picture of what this will look like and right now, a good example is Massachusetts.
You see billboards, even in Connecticut, for many marijuana dispensaries and Seagull says licenses will be done on a lottery system to manage how many open up at once.
She says over the long term, supply and demand will determine how many are out there.
