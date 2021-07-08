(WFSB) -- With Tropical Storm Elsa headed our way, many people across the state have questions about what the storm will look like and how it will impact us.
This is especially concerning because many continue to pick up from severe storms over the past few days.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest took some time to answer viewer questions about this storm, what it looks like, and what we can expect over the next 24 hours.
Track the storm with Ch. 3’s tropical tracker here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.