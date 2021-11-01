(WFSB) – The White House vaccination coordinator says that parents can start looking for appointments to get their children vaccinated as soon as the CDC gives approval.
The White House has twenty million of smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in anticipation of the CDC’s approval.
The White House is getting shipments ready, and some places could start giving out doses later this week.
Other places, however, can start giving out doses starting next week.
The White House has a website for the vaccine rollout.
If the CDC approves giving Pfizer’s vaccine to kids, that website will be updated with information on where parents can go with their children.
Families can also contact their pediatricians to see if they’re giving out the vaccine.
The West Hartford Bloomfield health district already has clinics set up with UCONN Health.
