(WFSB) – Today on the Answer Desk, Eyewitness News looks at what’s going on with vaccines for young children.
Pfizer was ready to seek approval for kids under 5 to get its COVID vaccine.
Two weeks ago, the company withdrew its application so it could continue a study.
“A lot of us in the scientific community were glad that they didn’t go forward with that, because that is unusual and it raised a bit of questions,” said Dr. Jody Terranova, Director at the Burgdorf Health Center Pediatric Clinic.
Pfizer is trying to figure out the most effective vaccine schedule.
It studied giving kids under 5 a dose that is one-tenth the size adults get, 3 milligrams instead of 30 milligrams.
Doctors say that appeared to be effective for kids ages 6 months to 2 year, but it didn’t provide much immunity for kids in that 2-4 age range.
Pfizer is studying whether a third shot is needed.
Pfizer will need those results before reapplying, and Eyewitness News talked to a doctor who thinks that could happen in a month or two.
The main message from doctors continues to be that vaccines help reduce spread and help prevent severe cases if you do get infected.
With kids specifically, they note that we are seeing kids who have no or only mild symptoms from COVID have more serious complications later on, like from long COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.