HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the recreational marijuana bill heads to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk for approval, anyone who will want to get into the pot business will need a license.
This industry needs to be entirely contained in Connecticut, as marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, and nothing can be imported.
“This has got to be a self-contained industry within the four corners of Connecticut,” said Democratic State Rep. Michael D’Agostino, who chairs the General Law committee.
With the new industry comes new opportunities and rules.
“We have a lot of experience regulating the medical marketplace, so we’re going to be standing up our program,” said Dept. of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull.
The Dept. of Consumer Protection will need to come up with rules for the new marketplace. It will also handle licensing. Every part of the marijuana business will require a license, from growers to product manufacturers, packagers and retailers.
Applicants can only get approval for one license, a limit meant to keep one company from dominating this new industry.
Half of all licenses are reserved for those who qualify as a social equity applicant.
“You can’t just go to the bank and get loan because it’s illegal federally,” D’Agostino said.
Social equity licenses go to companies with an owner with a two-thirds stake meets two criteria — they earn less than three times the state median income, and they come from an area disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.
Applicants can be denied for certain criminal convictions, including fraud or forgery, perjury, intimidating a witness, or bribery and bid-rigging.
Fees vary by licenses, up to $75,000 for growers. But existing medical marijuana companies will see a higher fee to expand, at $3 million. Again, that’s for competition.
“Hopefully, you’re looking at the first retail sales, I’m hopeful, by early next year, spring, maybe summer, I would hope, at the latest,” D’Agostino said.
There could also be a lottery if there are more applicants than available licenses.
The Dept. of Consumer Protection will ultimately decide how many of each type of license to give out.
