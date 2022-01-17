(WFSB) – Supply chain problems continue, and shoppers are seeing a combination of product shortages and higher prices.
Experts say a number of things are contributing to the problem.
Customers have changed their habits, companies have worker shortages, and COVID outbreaks are keeping people from work.
“Every time you go, there’s a few things, there’s certainly more than a few things missing,” said Joan Haines of Wethersfield.
Having trouble finding what you want at the store? You’re not alone.
Experts say the supply chain continues to cause shortages of consumer goods.
“Normally you have about seven percent of items on the shelves are not available, now it’s getting up to about 15 percent,” said Professor David Cadden.
Experts say there are several reasons why we continue to see shortages.
More people have adopted pets, driving up demand, resulting in shortages of pet food.
Companies are also having a more difficult time finding key items to make and package the food.
There is also a shortage of truck drivers.
“The whole supply chain has experienced issues because of the need to transport our goods,” said Professor Brian Marks of the University of New Haven.
The omicron surge is making things worse. Workers across the supply chain are staying home sick.
We’re nearly two years into the pandemic, why aren’t companies adjusting?
“The people are really turning around and they keep hoping, you know from a sense inertia, I don’t want to have to change the way we do things,” Marks said.
One problem is the cost.
A lockdown in Asia would mean worsening the shortage of microchips used in cars and other items.
In some sectors of the economy, like food products, companies are finding ways to be more flexible.
Customers are also feeling the supply chain problems at the register.
“The prices, this is where, this is where the public, people to me are getting hammered,” said Ray Kroll of Berlin.
“There is very little in terms of action that will be able to take away the pain,” Cadden said, when asked if anything can be done to help bring prices down.
Experts say you should not just go out and buy everything you can to stock up. That can cause temporary shortages that lead to panic buying.
Instead, check with more stores and shop online.
Many stores have an option to buy online and pick up in the store.
This lets you check the inventory before you head out.
