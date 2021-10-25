(WFSB) – Gas prices are going up in Connecticut.
AAA says that the average price of regular unleaded fuel has jumped thirty cents over the past month.
Experts say there are several factors that are causing prices to spike. One reason is that as demand for gas goes up, the supply of gas stays the same.
According to AAA, the statewide average for regular gas was $3.50 a gallon today, October 25, 2021. One year ago, gas was $1.34 cheaper.
Luis Ramirez, an Uber driver, says that the rise in gas prices is affecting his income.
“Before, when it was like $2.90, I used to be able to make a little bit of good profit, but now it’s like I’m barely making any profits so it sucks, but there’s not much you can do,” says Ramirez.
As economies around the world are reopening this means more people are driving.
However, the supply is staying the same and can’t accommodate the new drivers. Some production plants have even shut down.
Professor David Cadden of Quinnipiac University says, “It’s not like turning a light switch on and off, it’s a considerable cost to shut down and reopen.”
Experts say that will only happen if companies see the potential for long-term profits. As of right now, oil producing countries have not upped their production.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see oil prices, or gasoline prices at the pump certainly go over $3.50, $3.65 and approaching $4,” says Professor Brian Marks from the University of New Haven.
President Joe Biden has recently said prices might not drop until next year. Experts say, all you can do is work more overtime to cover the costs.
Experts say that rising gas prices will impact other markets because it will affect the cost of shipping.
In other words, expect to see prices rise for everything else we buy.
