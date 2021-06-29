(WFSB) – The Answer Desk is looking at the Delta COVID variant and what health officials are doing about it.
Health experts are concerned by how quickly this variant is spreading, but does that mean a return of the rules and restrictions used to contain COVID?
The World Health Organization said on Monday, even fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors and take other steps to protect themselves against the Delta variant. So, does that mean Governor Ned Lamont is going to recommend mask wearing again?
“This is Darwinism at its finest. We are watching the fittest viruses survive,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Infectious Disease Specialist at Hartford Healthcare.
The Delta variant of the COVID virus continues to spread at a rapid rate. Studies have found it is 40 to 60 percent more transmissible than any previous variants.
Some countries have gone back into lockdown because of case surges and in L.A. County, officials are recommending even fully vaccinated people put their masks back on while indoors, following guidance from WHO.
“We want to make sure that we don’t go back to reversing all this hard-earned progress that we’ve made against the virus,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Medical Officer at Trinity Health.
So, will Lamont think about doing the same?
“The biggest contingency plan I have that answers all questions is to get people vaccinated,” Lamont said.
Lamont said on Tuesday, he has no plans to require masking indoors once again or bringing back any restrictions. The last of his emergency orders expire July 20.
Instead, he wants to improve the vaccination rate. He says 80 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.
“That’s my answer to ‘do I have to wear a mask, what are the contingency plans about this.’ If we can get another 10 percent of our people vaccinated, I’m not worried,” Lamont said.
The CDC has also not changed its stance that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask indoors, but what are doctors saying?
“I’m one of those weirdos who still wears his mask, still masks everywhere,” Dr. Wu said.
“It’s not a bad idea. It’s a small sacrifice to wear a mask in an indoor setting,” Dr. Hussain said.
If you’re indoors and you don’t know if everyone around you is vaccinated, doctors say to mask up. Outdoors is safer because transmission is lower.
They also agree that vaccinations should remain the priority. Early indications are that even with the Delta variant, fully vaccinated people who catch the virus are better able to fight it.
Lamont ahs not decided whether he will require masks in schools, especially for students under 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. He said on Tuesday he’s waiting to see what the CDC says.
Lamont is being sensible on this particular topic. I've been watching the daily numbers. Covid deaths are the lowest they've been since the start, with 0 fatality days becoming more common, and even the caseload has remained low. J&J, Pfizer, and Moderna have all been tested against Delta and found to be effective. Follow the science, and follow the actual real-world numbers!
A new public study out of England regarding the delta variant shows only 44 deaths out of 53,822 (.08%) in an unvaccinated group.
Don’t let the fearmongers win.
